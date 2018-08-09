Atlantic City
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Brigantine
Farmers market: The community farmers market will hold its annual Perfect Jersey Peach Pie and Cobbler Contest on Saturday. Bring your homemade pastry to the demo tent between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. at Haneman Park, 15th Street and Revere Boulevard. Judging will start at 9:30 a.m. In case of rain, the contest will move to the library meeting room. The market is open until noon and features vendors, live entertainment, displays and activities. For information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Cape May Court House
Kindle Community Day: Kindle Auto Plaza will team with Operation Kidsafe International to host a free child safety event for families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kindle Auto Plaza, 525 Stone Harbor Blvd. Child safety advocates will offer tips and information to start a family safety action plan and provide parents with a digital fingerprint record to take home. There will be food, Rita’s water ice, entertainment and activities. The Raminator monster truck will be on site. For information, call 609-465-5000 or visit kindleautoplaza.com.
Commercial Township
Second Friday by the Bay: The Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, will showcase New Jersey agriculture at its monthly celebration of the Delaware Bay and its communities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The family-friendly event will feature art exhibits, live music and craft activities. Local seafood, wine and baked goods are available for purchase. Admission is free. For information, visit bayshorecenter.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on exhibit. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Vendors needed: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Vendor space is available, two spaces for $25. For information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at the United Methodist Church, Park Road entrance. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered. For information, follow the venue on Instagram.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Experience is helpful but not necessary. For information, call 609-597-3381.
{a}Stone Harbor{/a}
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}