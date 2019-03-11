Atlantic City
Library offers new ESL classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library announced it will receive a $10,000 American Dream Literacy Initiative grant. The grant will fund a new English as a Second Language program “Path to the American Dream: English Language Learning.” The program is free and open to adults 18 and older. Registration is required. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Avalon
Film series: The award-winning movie “Green Book,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155.
Bridgeton
Teen coloring time: Ages 12 and older are invited to relax by coloring pages from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. Pencils and coloring materials will be provided. It’s free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May
PAL Comedy Night fundraiser: The Police Athletic League of Cape May will hold its 14th annual Comedy Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Convention Hall. The event will feature three headliners. Tickets are $40. Washington Inn Catering will provide light fare and Lucky Bones will provide soda, beer and wine. For information, call 609-374-4987.
Cape May Court House
‘The Big Book Sale’: The community is invited to browse for bargains at the annual book sale at the Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Wednesday. For information, call 609-463-6350 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Call for artists: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center invites artists to submit works for its next exhibit “Local Color: Rainy Day, Birds & Buds,” at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Pieces may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost to submit is $5 per piece for members, $10 per piece for nonmembers. The show will run through June 15. For information, visit galloway- culturalarts.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit: The William Davies Middle School celebrates Student Art Month with it’s annual student art exhibition through March 29 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. A free reception to celebrate the student artists will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the library. The public is welcome.
Pleasantville
Middle School workshop: All Middle School of Pleasantville parents are invited to attend a Families Strategies for Success workshop 4 p.m. Friday in the school library, 801 Mill Road. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 609-703-1242 or visit PPS-NJ.us.
Saint Pat's beach tags: Limited edition 2019 Saint Patrick's Day beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. To purchase, visit the tax office at City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Room 204, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall is accessible 24-hours a day, cash only.
Stafford Township
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
Tuckerton

Free movie: Ages 6 and older are invited to build with Legos and watch "Smallfoot," rated PG, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. To register, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Township

Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

Vineland
Volunteer Recruitment Night: Main Street Vineland invites the community to help advance and redevelop the downtown business district by attending an information session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cilantro Mexican Restaurant, 523 E. Landis Ave. The event is free and open to all current and perspective volunteers. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz.

West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.
