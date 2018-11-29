Buena Vista Township
Holiday Gift Boutique: The township’s Special Events Committee will host its annual event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. Local vendors will sell handcrafted and specialty items and food will be available for purchase. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
”Mamma Mia!” at high school: The Egg Harbor Township High School theater department will stage the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s performing arts center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The production is rated PG-13. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.
Ocean City
Christmas Market at Ocean City Arts Center: Pottery and mosaic artists will exhibit and sell their works from through Dec. 15 at the Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., in the Community Center. A free opening reception will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. For information, call 609-399-7628.
Sea Isle City
Historical Museum open house: The Sea Isle City Historical Society will host its annual Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Historical Museum, first floor of the Sea Isle City Library at 4800 Central Ave. The event is free to attend. Visitors of all ages can create a keepsake Christmas ornament, compliments of the Historical Society. For information, call 609-263-2992.
Stafford Township
Southern hosts Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators of America will host its holiday Parents Day Out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the senior high school cafeteria. The program is open children ages 3 to 12. There will be crafts, games, cooking, gym time and fun activities. The cost is $15 per child/$30 per family. For information, email Catherine Latshaw at clatshaw@srsd.net or register at srsd.net.
Upper Township
Meet-and-greet with Santa: Support Make A Wish NJ with a $5 donation from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Seaville Firehouse, 36 Route 50. For information, call 609-425-9198.
Vineland
Indoor/outdoor yard sale: South Vineland United Methodist Church invites the community to its fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue. For information, call 856-692-2152.
Wildwood
Christmas parade: The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 15th and Central avenues. The parade will head through downtown Wildwood on Pacific Avenue and end at Byrne Plaza after circling back via New Jersey Avenue. Following the parade, families are invited to Christmas on the Plaza featuring entertainment, ice skating, a beer garden, fire pits and craft and food vendors. Christmas on the Plaza takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. For information, call 609-729-5501 or visit wildwoodholiday.com.
Woodbine
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767. To register on line, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “borough of woodbine.”