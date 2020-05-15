Atlantic City
Atlantic City Library virtual class: The Atlantic City Free Public Library offers a virtual program “Managing Stress for Teens and Adults” 4:30 p.m. May 21. Melissa J. McLean, a professional counselor and owner of Morning Joy Counseling LLC, will lead the program. She will discuss stress and how to identify and manage stressors. Online registration is required for this program. To access the registration form, visit the library’s website at ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides childcare for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time ECCAP is covering 100 percent of childcare costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice. Also, all former Miss Night in Venice winners are invited to ride in a convertible on the Boardwalk in the Miss Night in Venice Parade. Following the parade, all former Miss Night in Venice winners will be introduced on stage at the Tabernacle during the crowning of Miss Night in Venice 2020. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stone Harbor
Post 331 cancels public Memorial Day ceremonies: American Legion Post 331 announces the cancellation of its Memorial Day parades and public remembrance ceremonies in Avalon and Stone Harbor. A formal, private remembrance service will be held 11 a.m. at the post home. The service will include comments by Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour and Post Commander Tom McCullough. For information, visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market to open: The city’s farmers market will open May 23. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
