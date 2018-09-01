Atlantic City
School supplies give-away: Area children and the community are invited to celebrate the start of a new school year with a barbecue and school supplies give-away from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church, 609 Arctic Ave. For information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 609-705-6489.
Commercial Township
Artists Day and Authors Day: The public is invited to watch artists in action and meet local authors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St. There will be discussions, book signings and live music. Food will be available. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
Egg Harbor City
Citizen of the Year award: The Kiwanis Club is seeking nominations for its 2018 Citizen of the Year award. Names must be submitted in writing to the secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Egg Harbor City, 406 Chicago Ave., no later than Sept. 6. The award is given annually to a resident of the Greater Egg Harbor City area who has contributed to the civic or social well being of the community during the past year. For information, call 609-705-5914.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Sea Isle City
Pose for Peace yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will offer a free Pose for Peace yoga class 7:30 a.m. Monday on the JFK Boulevard beach. Participants will gather in the shape of a giant peace sign on the sand. Donations will be accepted for the National Epilepsy Foundation. For information, visit njbeachyoga.com.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet Tuesday at the Senior Citizen Center, Ambler Road and Massachusetts Avenue. Doors open 6:45 p.m. Annual dues of $10 will be collected. New members are welcome. For information, call Sally at 609-927-4147, after 5 p.m.
Upper Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Upper Township Democratic Club invites residents of all political affiliations to discuss current events, politics and township issues 7 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For information, call 609-338-2586.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277.
