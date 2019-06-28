Absecon
Absecon Citizen of the Year: Nominations are being sought for a person to be named the 2019 Citizen of the Y. The nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community. The recipient cannot be a sitting member of a government body. Other criteria also applies. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by July 21 to The Citizen of the Year Committee, c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to melissaphillips1007@gmail.com. For more information, call Melissa Phillips at 609-204-0600.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor Township
ACS Community Yard Sale: Atlantic Christian School’s fifth annual Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at the school campus at 391 Zion Road. There will be vendors, food and drinks for sale, with proceeds benefitting the ACS senior class. For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, call Jessica Martin at 609-653-1199 or email jmartin@acseht.org.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Northfield
Connolly Mile Run: The 38th annual Frank Connolly Memorial Mile Run will be held 8:30 a.m. July 4, before the start of the city’s Independence Day parade. The race is open to all ages and starts at Dolphin Avenue and Shore Road, ending at City Hall. Register day of race from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The fee is $5. Cash prices, trophies and medals will be awarded. The first 200 finishers will receive a T-shirt. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh!comcast.net.
Sea Isle City
City Council reorganization meeting: The public is invited to attend the reorganization meeting and swearing in of Mayor Len Desiderio and Councilmen Frank Edwardi and Bill Kehner at noon Monday at the Excursion Park Band Shell, JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. In the event of foul weather, the meeting will take place at City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard.
Stafford Township
Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient’s favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Vineland
Patriots Pride Car Cruise: The South Jersey Cruisers Association Car Club will host its Patriots Pride Car Cruise from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 at its new location, Saint Anthony’s Greek Hall, 430 W. Wheat Road. The event is free. Partial proceeds will benefit the New Jersey Veterans Home. For information call 856-692-8930.