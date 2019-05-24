Atlantic City
New sci-fi book club: Teens and adults are invited to participate in the Free Public Library’s Summer of Sci-Fi Book Club. The first meeting is 5 p.m. June 18 to discuss “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. Those interested must have a library card in good standing and sign up at the help desk. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Bridgeton
Memorial Day program: The public is invited from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday to honor WWI veterans at the Broad Street Cemetery on Route 49. There will be a dedication of markers for unknown soldiers, a cannon salute and honor guard presentation. For information, call 856-332-0008.
Cape May
Church yard sale: The Women of Cape May Lutheran Church invites the public to its yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31 and 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the church at 509 Pittsburg Ave. For information, call 609-884-2181.
Egg Harbor City
Spring environmental series: SustainableEHC, the city’s Green Team, will hold the final installment of its environmental workshop series 6:30 p.m. May 28 at City Hall, 500 London Ave. The topic will be “Container and Small Space Gardening.” There will be light refreshments and giveaways. Registration is required for each session. For information, call 609-457-2514.
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled, students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration vendors needed: EPOCH Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The festivities include food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There will also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who will discuss this year’s theme, “Black Migration.” Vendor spaces are $15. For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 17 at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Pleasantville
Church holds personal care drive: The Missionary Ministry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is collecting personal care items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission through the end of the month. The community may bring donations of soap, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items to the church office at Fernwood and Columbia avenues. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call 609-517-7849.
Pre-K registration: The Pleasantville School District is conducting registration for the 2019-20 pre-K program for children ages 3 and 4 who live in the district. Bring appropriate documents to 16 W. Leeds Ave., next to the Leeds Avenue School, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 609-383-6800, ext. 2523.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Stafford Township
Family magic show: The Maximilian Foundation will host a family-friendly magic, illusions and mentalism show for all ages 7 p.m. June 1 at the Stafford Township Arts Center, 1000 McKiley Ave., Manahawkin. Tickets range from $20–$40. The event benefits the Maximilian Foundation and will help fund local prevention programs in the Southern Regional School District and the Barnegat Township School District. To purchase tickets, visit tix.stacnj.com.
Vineland Woman's Club seeks members: The Woman's Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Environmental program: The Environmental Commission will host “Water, Water, Everywhere – The Importance of Water on Cape Island,” 7 p.m. June 7 at Borough Hall. There will be guest speakers. The event is free and open to the public.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.