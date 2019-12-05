Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Buena Vista Township
Christmas food drives: Donations of canned food and non-perishable items for the Community Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank may be brought to the township post offices, the municipal building, and the Community Center on Jackson Road. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The mailbox will be open through through Dec. 15 Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address written legibly. A reply will be sent to the child from Santa. It is not necessary to include return postage. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Middle Township
School district holds planning meetings: Parents, students, community members, government leaders and business owners are invited to attend a series of meetings by the Board of Education to discuss the school district’s strategic planning initiative. Meetings are scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and also Jan. 22 in the cafeteria at Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. For information, call 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call 856-327-6040.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Church holds candlelight service: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Fernwood and Columbia avenues invites the community to its service at 5 p.m. Sunday. Elder Deborah Oatman will be featured in concert. For information, call 609-641-4342.
Sea Isle City
Santa’s Calling Program: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church and the Recreation Department will sponsor a holiday program to have Santa Claus phone children at their homes starting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-263-0050 or visit www.seaislecitynj.us.
Coffee with Cops: The public is invited to a meet-and-greet with the Police Department from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Edward Jones Investments, 4314 Park Road. Residents and visitors may speak with local police officers and ask questions about public safety and other police-related topics. Complimentary coffee and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 609-263-4311.
Somers Point
Pearl Harbor service: The Somers Point Veterans Advisory Board will host a Pearl Harbor Day service 1 p.m. Sunday at the municipal beach at Bay Avenue. The public is welcome. For information, call City Hall at 609-927-9088, ext. 123.
Stafford Township
Parents Day Out: Southern Regional High School Future Educators will hold its Parents Day Out program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 11/12 Cafeteria. The cost is $15 per child/$30 per family and children ages 3 to 12 may join for all or part of the day. There will be games, crafts, cooking and more. Register children by Dec. 11 so supplies can be purchased. For information, visit www.srsd.net.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
