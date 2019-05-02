Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to the next meeting of the Boardwalk Committee at 9:30 a.m. May 8 in Room 150 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Avalon
Garden Club fundraiser: The annual Avalon Garden Club Spring Plant & Bake Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Hall, 30th Street and the beach. The event is open to the public.
Egg Harbor Township
GEHTHS anniversary dinner: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary at this year’s annual recognition dinner slated for 6 p.m. May 9 at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield. Norman Goos, Atlantic County historian, will present “Early Mills of the Area” and GEHTHS volunteers will be recognized. Tickets are $45 and $50. For information and to RSVP, call Lisa at 609-646-9633 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
Egg Harbor City
Cleanup Day: The 12th annual citywide Cleanup Day will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Residents, church groups, organizations, clubs and businesses are invited to participate. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Fire House on Philadelphia Avenue. For information, call 609-965-9146 or 609-965-0081 or visit EggHarborCity.org.
Galloway Township
‘Knock Out Opioid Abuse Town Hall’: Local leaders will provide residents with a look into the impact of opioid epidemic on their community and the steps taken to address the crisis during a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike. For more information and to register to attend, visit knock-outopioidabuse.drugfreenj.org.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 11 at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Vendor & Craft Fair: The Zonta Club of Southern Ocean County invites the community to a vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. There will be more than 40 vendors, artists and crafters on site. For information, call 609-296-8768.
Pleasantville
Shredding and medication disposal event: AARP Chapter 5317 and the Police Department invite the community to bring old paper documents for free shredding and old prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs for disposal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 18 N. First St. Donations of nonperishable food items also will be collected for the local food pantry. Registration is required. For information, call 877-926-8300.
Somers Point
Senior lunch: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites senior adults to a lunch event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8. A $5 donation is requested. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Vineland
Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its monthly indoor/outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”} {/span}