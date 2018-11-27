Atlantic City
Designer Bag Bingo: The Atlantic City Police Foundation’s Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser will be held Thursday at Quaremba Hall, St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start 6 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction. Bring your own food and drink. Tickets are $35. For information, call 609-892-8647 or visit acpolicefoundation.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Buena Vista Township
Township toy drive: The community is asked to donate new, unwrapped, unopened toys to be distributed to local children at the 19th annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7 at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. Donations may be placed during working hours in the decorated toy box in the main lobby through Dec. 4. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8, or visit buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor Township
”Mamma Mia!” at high school: The Egg Harbor Township High School theater department will stage the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s performing arts center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The production is rated PG-13. To reserve tickets, email Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Limited tickets will be available at the door.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa: Children are invited to bring their letters to Santa through Dec. 15 to the large red mailbox outside Independent Volunteer Fire Company 2 at 51 N. White Horse Pike through Dec. 15. Postage is not required. Each letter should have a legible name and return address to receive a reply. There is no cost to participate in the program. For information, call Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or email hammontonfire2@gmail.com.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Dining with the Stars scholarship dinner: The OCHS Leadership Club will hold its 13th annual scholarship dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school cafeteria. There will be music and a chance to win door prizes. Combo tickets are available for the dinner and the drama department’s presentation of “Pride and Prejudice.” Proceeds benefit senior scholarship awards. For information, email Sean Flood at sflood@ocsdnj.org or Amy Kohl at akohl@ ocsdnj.org.
Pleasantville
Winter Wonderland event: The city’s annual Winter Wonderland event for children will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Recreation Center, 400 Brighton Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be free gifts, food, entertainment, a bicycle giveaway and a visit by Santa Claus. For information, call 609-484-3603.
Sea Isle City
Historical Museum open house: The Sea Isle City Historical Society will host its annual Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside the Historical Museum, first floor of the Sea Isle City Library at 4800 Central Ave. The public is invited to attend this free event, which will feature complimentary refreshments and a harpist playing holiday music. Visitors of all ages can create a keepsake Christmas ornament, compliments of the Historical Society. For information, call 609-263-2992 or visit seaislemuseum.com.
Somers Point
Pearl Harbor service: The community is invited to a Pearl Harbor Day service 1 p.m. Sunday at the municipal beach on Bay Avenue. The event is hosted by the local chapter of the South Jersey Submariners Association.
Stafford Township
Southern hosts Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators of America will host its holiday Parents Day Out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the senior high school cafeteria. The program is open children ages 3 to 12. There will be crafts, games, cooking, gym time and fun activities. The cost is $15 per child/$30 per family. For information, email Catherine Latshaw at clatshaw@srsd.net or register at srsd.net.
Ventnor
Holiday parade: The Holiday Parade Committee announces this year’s parade will begin 5 p.m. Saturday down Ventnor Avenue, followed by a block party at New Haven and Ventnor avenues. The rain date is Dec. 8. For information, call Sean Gleason at 609-289-2791, Shelley D’Orazio at 267-980-7632 or Albie Battaglia at 609-576-7621.
Wildwood
Christmas parade: The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 15th and Central avenues. The parade will head through downtown Wildwood on Pacific Avenue and end at Byrne Plaza after circling back via New Jersey Avenue. Following the parade, families are invited to Christmas on the Plaza featuring entertainment, ice skating, a beer garden, fire pits and craft and food vendors. Christmas on the Plaza takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. For information, call 609-729-5501 or visit wildwoodholiday.com.
Woodbine
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767. To register on line, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “borough of woodbine.”