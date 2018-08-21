Atlantic City
Community walk: The Coalition for a Safe Community invites residents to a unifying walk beginning 5:45 p.m. Thursday at 818 N. Maryland Ave. The event will end about 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 609-226-7149.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc .org.
Egg Harbor Township
Hops for History event: The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society will hold a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. There will be food, wine tastings, a dance party and a chipping contest. The winner of the Discover History photo contest will be announced. Tickets are $25. For information, call 609-813-2002 or email gehthsmuseum@aol.com.
Galloway Township
Free parenting seminar: Educator and author Pete Collesano will lead “The Imperfect Parent,” tips, tools and techniques for parents, guardians, teachers, counselors and club leaders to feel more in control of uncontrollable situations, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge, 120 S. New York Road. Admission is free, but a $10 donation at the door will benefit the Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway and the Make a Wish Foundation. For information, call 609-226-4111 or email petecollesano @gmail.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Margate
Bluegrass concert: The band Boulevard Express will perform 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave. The free concert is part of the Margate Library summer concert series. Seating is limited. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Pleasantville
Clothing giveaway: Operation Youth is giving away clean, wearable clothing, handbags, belts and shoes for men, women, children and infants from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Elements of Hair by Treava, 28 Old Turnpike Road. The event is open to local residents and those living in the surrounding area. For information, email Azja Epps, Operation Youth coordinator, at A.epps6@yahoo.com.
Somers Point
Free ice cream treat: Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care will host Be An Angel Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Custard Hut, 710 New Road. The community, first responders and members of the military will receive free ice cream. For information, call 609-515-3041.
Woodbine
Hero Day: The Recreation Commission invites youth to a free event 6 p.m. Friday at the Community Center. Watch “Avengers 2” and enjoy snacks and activities. To register, email boblasko30@yahoo.com.