Absecon
Clothing/linens drive: Enphront Veteran’s Services, Atlantic City, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 ,is collecting gently-used men’s suits and new twin-size bedding. Donations may be dropped off from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25 at American Legion Post 28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-618-1250.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills sessions: The Free Public Library provides free assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays to library card holders who need help with job-related tasks, such as job searches on the web, updating a resume, creating an email address and completing an online employment application. The library is at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg’s mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Ocean City
Library book sale: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold a one-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the library atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. There will be books, DVS and other items. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through March 31 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services will offer free blood-pressure screenings to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Stafford Township
Children’s tea party: The Southern Regional FCCLA club will host the “Twisted, Tangled Tea Party,” a Rapunzel-themed fairy tale event for ages 2 to 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the high school 11/12 cafeteria. There will be food, games and prizes. Children may come dressed as their favorite princess or prince. A parent or guardian is asked to stay during event. Tickets are $20 per parent/child and $10 for each additional child.
{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Tuckerton{/a}{/div}Free movie: “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.