Atlantic City
Toy Drive: Kids ages 10 and younger are invited from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday to the Uptown School Complex for Cesar & DJ Envy’s Three Days of Giving Toy Drive featuring face painting, photos with Santa and a special guest. The event is in conjuction with Mayor Marty Small Sr., Hair and Makeup Lounge, Land Trap Lord Shop, Paragon Asset Management.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Paintings by Linda Ramsay are on display through Dec. 31 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: The 2020 holiday beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. They are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Welcome Center, and weekdays at the Tax Office in City Hall. For general information, call the 609-263-4461, ext. 1215.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
