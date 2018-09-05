Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Bridgeton
Real Ladies of Bridgeton: The Greater Bridgeton Family Success Center has started a new women’s group for ages 21 and older. Women from all walks of life are invited to discuss real-life issues and tips on how to overcome them. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Commercial Township
Artists Day and Authors Day: The public is invited to watch artists in action and meet local authors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St. There will be discussions, book signings and live music. Food will be available. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
Egg Harbor Township
DWI checkpoint: The Police Department will conduct DWI checkpoints between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday. The goal is to raise awareness about driving while intoxicated, said Public Information Officer Lt. Robert Gray.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Mays Landing
Yard sale fundraiser: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave. For more information, call 609-965-0419 or visit CVFC.org.
Ocean City
Call for artists: The annual juried art show will be held at the Ocean City Arts Center Nov. 1-30. Art to be judged for entry into the show will be accepted Oct. 15-27. Artists may submit up to two works and the entry fee is $18. For information, or to print an application, visit oceancityartscenter.org or call 609-399-7628.
Sea Isle City
Library hosts blood drive: The Cape May County Library invites the public to an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the library branch at 4800 Central Ave. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Ventnor
Walk/run fundraiser: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host Friends of the Poor Walk/Run 10 a.m. Saturday on the Boardwalk. All proceeds benefit the poor and needy in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. Registration start 9 a.m. at the gazebo at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. A registration donation of $15 is requested and includes an event T-shirt and refreshments at St. James Hall following the event.