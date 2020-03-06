Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended local schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on a predetermined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours and features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Mullica Twp.
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through March 14. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816.
Ocean City
Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women’s civic organization, will hold a fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser from 11:30 to 3 p.m. March 28 at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through March 31 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Tuckerton
Women’s History Month performance: Michèle LaRue will perform a one-woman show, “Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti-Suffragist Satire” written in 1912 by social reform pioneer Marie Jenny Howe, 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.Vineland
Woman’s Club meeting: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites prospective new members to its next business meeting 7 p.m. Monday. A guest speaker will discuss advanced directives. The club meets at 677 S. Main Road. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s facebook page.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.
