Atlantic City
Meet the Coach Night: Atlantic City High School football alumni, parents and supporters are invited to meet new Vikings head football Coach Leo Hamlett at 5 p.m. Thursday at the high school. A social hour will follow at Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House on Trenton Avenue. For information, call Bob Angelo, president of the Alumni Association, at 609-348-4080.
Rotary meeting: Guests are invited to learn more about the Rotary Club and its role locally, nationally and internationally at an assembly meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Nature Reserve scavenger hunt: Children ages 5 to 14 are invited to walk the trails and find clues for a scavenger hunt at the Nature Reserve from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, beginning at the Arboretum on School House Road. The hunt is free and open to the public. Prizes and gifts will be awarded for participants. For information, visit ehtnaturereserve@gmail.com.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Somers Point
Down to Earth Garden Tour: The Green Thumb Garden Club will hold its biennial tour of local flower, vegetable and container gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will be available in advance for $10 at Carol’s Beauty Salon, Groveland Avenue and Shore Road, and Lang’s Garden Market, 2020 West Ave., Linwood. Tickets also may be purchased the day of the event at Somers Mansion, 1000 Shore Road. For information, call 609-204-4107.
Strathmere
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland
Afternoon tea and coloring: Join with others from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to color pages and enjoy refreshments at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. It’s free. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, or visit VinelandLibrary.org.