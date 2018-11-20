Atlantic City
Thanksgiving community feast: St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church at 1709 Arctic Ave. invites the community to share a turkey dinner and fellowship from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Turkeys are provided by 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. For information, call 609-345-0718.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose of them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club change of meeting venue: Due to water damage at the Little Egg Community Center, the Genealogy Club will hold meetings at its temporary venue at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 Main St., Tuckerton. Use the rear entrance to the church. The group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. All are welcome. Anybody interested in researching family history is invited to join. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Ocean City
Dining with the Stars scholarship dinner: The OCHS Leadership Club will hold its 13th annual scholarship dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in the high school cafeteria. There will be music and a chance to win door prizes. Combination tickets are available for the dinner and the drama department’s presentation of “Pride and Prejudice.” Proceeds benefit senior scholarship awards. For information, email Sean Flood at sflood@ocsdnj.org or Amy Kohl at akohl@oc-sdnj.org.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Tree lighting ceremony: The community is invited to the annual tree lighting hosted by Mayor Len Desiderio at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Excursion Park, following the Holiday Extravaganza Parade. The ceremony will feature singing a visits from Saint Nick. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.