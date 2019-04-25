Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association meeting: All homeowners in the community are invited the next meeting 6:30 p.m. May 2 at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. There will be a meet-and-greet with the 4th Ward candidates running in the June primary election. Also, representatives from FEMA will talk about the Sandy recovery program. For information, call 609-328-1484.
Brigantine
‘Questions for the Small Business Administration’: Atlantic County Library System/Brigantine will host a free information program for adults beginning at noon April 30 in the library meeting room at 201 15th St. South. The program is designed to provide individuals who are in business or thinking of starting a business with information about loan programs and technical assistance programs. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Egg Harbor City
Project Child Find: The Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034.
Galloway Township
Moms Club dedicates park bench: The public is invited 9 a.m. Saturday to the dedication of the new park bench at Imagination Station, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, donated by the Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway. The rain date is Sunday. For information, visit absecongalloway moms.com.
Lower Township
Arbor Day celebration: The Gardening by the Sea Club will hold its 38th annual tree-planting event 10 a.m. Friday at the Millman Center, 209 Bayshore Road, Villas. A tree will be planted in memory of members and their families. The public is invited to attend. Coffee and cake will be served following the ceremony. For information, call 609-898-0639.
Millville
Songbird presentation: The Countryside Garden Club will sponsor a talk by Audubon Society associate naturalist Kathy Easton at 2 p.m. May 2 at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. The program is free and open to the public. For information, call 856-825-3426.
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856 825 0066 or visit Millvillehistoricalsociety.org.
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Bus trip to ballet: Congregation Beth Israel will host a bus trip to see a matinee performance of “Jane Eyre” starring Misty Copeland at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on June 5. The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from 2501 Shore Road. Tickets are available starting at $100, and include the ballet, transportation and refreshments. RSVP by May 1. For information, call Cantor Larisa Averbakh at 609-432-2983 or email cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Ocean City
‘About Boating Safety’: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The correct cost is $60. The program will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299 or visit USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Bus trip to Washington, D.C.: The Ocean City Arts Center is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on April 27. Tickets are $75. The bus departs the Arts Center at 7 a.m. and departs from Washington at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, 609-399-7628.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.{p align=”center”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Pleasantville{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}may 1-31 — Church holds personal care drive: The Missionary Ministry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is collecting personal care items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission during the month of May. The community may bring donations of soap, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items to the church office at Fernwood and Columbia avenues. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call 609-517-7849.
Middle School PTO hosts workshop: Parents and guardians of students in the Middle School are invited to attend ‘Preparing Your Child for High School,’ from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday May 3 at the Middle School Library, 801 Mill Road. Guest speaker will be Academic Dean of Students Aaron Washington. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-703-1242.
PTO meeting: The Middle School Pleasantville PTO welcomes all parents and guardian partners to attend a monthly meeting at 9 a.m. May 21 in the Middle School Library, 801 Mill Road. For more information, call 609-703-1242.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Multicultural event: The Middle School PTO and the Multicultural Club invite all parents and guardians of Middle School students to a multicultural celebration 4:30 p.m. May 24 at the school, 801 Mill Road. Families are asked to bring a food dish of their heritage to share. There will be entertainment. For more information, call Allison Daub at 609 703-1242.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Pleasantville Purls: The Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. invites knitters of all ages and all skill levels to meet from 1 to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays of each month. For more information, call 609-641-1778.{/div}Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City{p align=”center”}SEA ISLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST PRESCRIPTION DRUG DROP-OFF EVENT APRIL 27
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ – The Sea Isle City Police Department will host a Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event on Saturday, April 27, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard. This free event will allow the public to anonymously and safely dispose of unwanted, unused and expired medications, which will then be destroyed by law enforcement officials.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to clean-out their medicine cabinets and participate in this important safety event. The Sea Isle City Police Department reminds everyone that a secure medicine cabinet is a safe medicine cabinet – and with summer visitors on the way, this is the perfect time to safely dispose of unneeded medications.
Needles, sharps and liquid medications will not be accepted on April 27. Participants are reminded to remove labels and other personal information from their medication bottles before participating in the Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event.
Those who are not able to attend Sea Isle City’s Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event on April 27 are reminded that the Sea Isle City Police Department has a permanent Prescription Drug Drop Box located in the lobby of City Hall, which is accessible 24-hours a day, 365-days a year. –So, there’s never a reason to hold onto unneeded medications.
Sea Isle City’s Prescription Drug Disposal Event on April 27 is being held in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Take Back Initiative. For more information, please contact SICPD Sgt. Bill Bradshaw at 263-4311, ext 2302.
Arbor Day celebration: The city’s annual Arbor Day event will be held at noon April 26 at the Welcome Center & Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The event is co-hosted by the Environmental Commission, the Garden Club and the Historical Society. Those attending will receive free tree seedlings to plant at their homes. A local historian will explain the origins of Arbor Day, poetry will be read and complimentary refreshments will be served. For more information, call 609-263-2992.
Garden Club seeks new members: Residents who are interested in expanding their horticultural knowledge and socializing with like-minded individuals are invited to join the Sea Isle City Garden Club. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Thursdays through June, then again September through December, inside the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Membership dues are $5 a year. For information, call Marlene at 609-263-6736 or email msmarlene6@comcast.net.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services will offer free blood-pressure screenings to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Bingo nights: The Italian-American Club will host monthly Bingo games on the third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club at 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Winners receive all cash prizes. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Food will be available for purchase.
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Historical photos sought: The Historical Society is in need of photos of the carousel and Boardwalk prior to the Storm of 1962. If you have photos you wish to donate, call 609-263-2992 or stop by the Historical Museum in the public library at 4800 Central Ave. Photos also may be emailed to sicmuseum@outlook.com.
Food Cupboard open: The United Methodist Church, 4102 Central Ave., can help people in need. The church’s Food Cupboard has toiletries, meats, canned goods and other nonperishable food items for anyone who is having trouble making ends meet. The church accepts donations from the public to help keep the shelves stocked. For information, call 609-231-4929.
New social club for single women: A new group for single, divorced or widowed women of any age will meet at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The focus is to offer socializing and camaraderie. It is free to join. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Plant swap: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to its plant swap during its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 in the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. Bring your garden plants potted or in a container suitable to take home. Starter plants for the vegetable and native gardens at Somers Mansion are welcome as well. For more information call 609-214-6967.
Historical Museum hours: The Somers Point Historical Museum at 745 Shore Road is open by appointment during the winter. The museum, built circa 1886, houses exhibits and vintage photos. For information, call 609-927-2900 or visit somerspointhistory.org.
Help the troops: AMVETS Post 911 is collecting donations of new or used DVDs to send to troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and other areas of the world. Donations are accepted at Chester’s Pastry Pantry Bakery, 506 New Road, or at Bennett Chevrolet, 6721 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Monetary donations to help pay for mailing costs also will be accepted. Send checks to AMVETS Post 911, P.O. Box 413, Somers Point, NJ, 08244.
Stafford Township{div class=”twDescription”}Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient’s favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583. {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Local dental practice showcases student artists: Team Family Dental at Millcreek Road in Manahawkin, displays original artwork by Southern Regional High School art students. New pieces will be rotated every six weeks. The public is invited to view the works during regular business hours.{/a}{/div}{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}
{a}Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call {/a}Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Macquire at 609-812-9348.
Meetings for April and June will be in the afternoon only.
Drop-in computer help: The computer lab staff is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St., to offer hands-on help. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Surf City{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Free movie: The R-rated film, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” will be shown 1 p.m. Friday April 5 at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Tuckerton{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon May 2 at the Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is requested. For more information, call {/a}{a}609-296-1470.{/a}{a} {/a}{div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{a}april 29 — Free movie: “First Man,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the {/a}{a}Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave.{/a}{a} Registration is requested. For information, call {/a}{a}609-296-1470.{/a}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{div class=”ebg17 twSimpleListEvent0_1300543”}{div class=”twEventDetails”}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Library open house: The Tuckerton Library Association will host authors Gretchen F. Coyle and Deborah C. Whitcraft at 7 p.m. April 25{/a} {a}at the Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave. {/a}They have collaborated on a number of maritime history articles and books and will talk about their newest book about Beach Haven. Books will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested. For information, call {a}609-296-1470.{/a}{/div}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Green Team round table discussion: The public is invited to join the Sustainable Jersey Green Team’s monthly meeting at 5 p.m. April 30 at the Upper Cape Branch Library. If you would like to participate, register at uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call Ralph Cooper at 609-464-0920 or visit uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}Story of Morro Castle cruise ship disaster: The book “Inferno at Sea” will be the topic of a program hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. Authors Deborah C. Whitcraft and Gretchen F. Coyle will discuss how the ship came to sink in 1934 off the coast of Asbury Park. Registration is requested. Doors open at 7 p.m. for social time and refreshments. There will be a brief membership meeting before the program. For information, visit UpperTwpHistory.Eventbrite.com or the Facebook.com/UpperTwpHistory
2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.{/div}{/div}Library food drive: A food collection box to benefit local food banks is available at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Donations of nonperishables are appreciated. For information, call 609-486-6265.
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
{span}Storm information meeting: The public is invited to a community meeting hosted by the New Jersey Organizing Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Updates about Hurricane Sandy storm recovery will be discussed, also how to make communities more resilient to rising seas and future storms. For information, visit newjerseyorg.com.{/span}
{span} {/span}
Viking Rowing Club summer youth program: signups 6 to 8 p.m. June 17-20, Doc Holland Boathouse, Calvert Avenue, Ventnor; Chicken Dipper program for ages 10-14; $100. 609-641-8973.
Vineland
Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its indoor/outdoor yard sale first Saturdays of the month through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club yard sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 and 4 at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The event is open to the public. For information, call 856-692-3977.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Sweet Life concert: The First Baptist of Wildwood invites the community a free concert by Sweet Life beginning 4 p.m. May 5. The church is at Maple and Atlantic avenues. For information, call 609-522-2981.
Wildwood Crest
Woodbine
