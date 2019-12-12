Atlantic City
Free GED/HSE Classes: Residents who need a high school diploma can get help from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1 to help prepare for the GED/HSE exam. Materials and lunch will be provided. The program is held at Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800 or visit oceanside1fsc.org.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Paintings by Linda Ramsay are on display through Dec. 31 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
Hammonton
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to work on their knit and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays and the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with a local Police Officer and ask for a trading card. After collecting 15 trading cards, bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward. The child will receive a gift bag that includes a $10 gift card provided by the Cape May Court House McDonald’s and a prizes provided by Gateway 26 Arcade in North Wildwood.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
School bands Winter Concert: The community is invited to a joint Winter Concert presented by the Middle School of Pleasantville Band and Pleasantville High School Band at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school auditorium, 701 Mill Road. The Middle School will perform first, followed by the high school. Both bands will join together for the final selection. The concert is free to attend.
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through Dec. 24 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s toy and food drive: Mayor Len Desiderio’s 27th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive runs through Monday. Donations of toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards for families in need will be collected at the following locations: City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard; the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Boulevard; First Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave.; Rick’s Breakfast House & Donuts, 6114 Landis Ave.; Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4411 Landis Ave.; and Kix-McNutley’s Package Goods on 63rd Street. For more information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “Rocket Man,” rated R, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
