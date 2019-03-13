Absecon
”Hello, Dolly!”: The Holy Spirit High School Fine Arts Department will stage its spring musical 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school at 500 S. New Road. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior adults. To purchase any ticket or for information, call 609-270-6095 or visit holyspirithighschool.com.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Cape May
PAL Comedy Night fundraiser: The Police Athletic League of Cape May will hold its 14th annual Comedy Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Convention Hall. The event will feature three headliners. Tickets are $40. Washington Inn Catering will provide light fare and Lucky Bones will provide soda, beer and wine. For information, call 609-374-4987.
Galloway Township
Adult crafting: The Galloway branch of the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, invites adults to create a spring craft from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-652-2352 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Hammonton
St. Patrick’s Day activity: Families are invited to make a sweet green treat from 4 to 5 p.m Thursday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Blood drive: The community is invited to the American Red Cross blood drive from 2:45 to 7:45 p.m. March 20 in the gym at Millville Senior High School, 200 Wade Blvd. For an appointment, sign up at RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code millville community. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
Call for artists: The Ocean City Fine Arts League seeks submissions for its April building-themed art show and exhibition. Anyone can enter up to two pieces of art. The entry fee is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. Pieces may be dropped off at the Art on Asbury Gallery from March 23 through 30. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
Pleasantville
Middle School workshop: All Middle School of Pleasantville parents are invited to attend a Families Strategies for Success workshop 4 p.m. Friday in the school library, 801 Mill Road. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 609-703-1242 or visit PPS-NJ.us.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host "Going Beyond," a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Saint Pat’s beach tags: Limited edition 2019 Saint Patrick’s Day beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. To purchase, visit the tax office at City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Room 204, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall is accessible 24-hours a day, cash only.
Stafford Township
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
Surf City
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses, party dresses, evening gowns and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Larger sizes are especially needed. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.

West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.
