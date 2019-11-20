Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines program: Atlantic City Free Public Library members with overdue materials can make a non-perishable food donation at either the main library or the Richmond Branch Library in lieu of paying a fine from Nov. 25-Dec. 7. Donated food will be given to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
Historical museum: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor Township
High school theater production: Egg Harbor Township High School will present the classic legal drama “12 Angry Jurors,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the school’s performing arts theater. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. To reserve tickets, email Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets also will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.
‘Annie Jr.’ musical: Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, will present its fall musical “Annie Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets in advance are $8 for students, $10 for adults. At the door: $10 students, $12 adults. For information, call 609-653-1199 or visit ACSEHT.org.
Linwood
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega on New Road. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Nominations sought for business awards: The Pleasantville Economic Development, Tourism and Special Events Advisory Committee seeks nominations for its Business of the Year awards under the categories of Established Business and Outstanding Business. Nomination forms are available at City Hall or email Pleasantvillebiz@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday Nov. 21 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine
Participants sought for holiday parade: Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and neighboring municipalities to join the borough’s annual holiday parade beginning 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The line up will be behind Woodbine Elementary School. The parade concludes at the Public Safety Building. All parade participants will receive a plaque, with trophies awarded for best fire/rescue decorated apparatus and marching units. Santa will join with the mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path before visiting with children at the Public Safety Building. Parade registration is needed by Nov. 30. For information, call Melissa at 609-231-7963.
