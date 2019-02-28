Atlantic City
St. Michael’s pasta dinner: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of Unico National and St. Michael’s Church will hold its annual pasta dinner and St. Joseph’s Table from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church’s Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave. There will be entertainment by Joe De Gennaro.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10. For information, call Carmine Bonanni at 609-823-5757 or email cbonanni@aol.com.
Cape May
Wee Play program: The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the spring Wee Play program, running from March 11-May 10. The program is open to parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years. Sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays at the Franklin Street Civic Center and feature play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts. Registration is $45 for one day per week, or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Dr. Seuss Day: Kids and families are invited to a storytime from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave. There will be a themed craft and snacks. For information, call 609-569-0376.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship info: Applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund are available. The program is open to student residents of any age, graduating high school or currently attending a form of higher education, who demonstrate scholastic achievement, civic leadership and a strong work ethic.
The deadline to apply is April 15. For more information, call 609-541-3638 or visit longportscholarshipfund.com.
Lower Township
Cop Stop: Residents are invited to meet and chat with Patrolman Michael Nuscis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Villas Castaway Cafe, 301 Bayshore Road, in the Villas section of the township. There will be information available about community projects and law-enforcement opportunities.
Ocean Township
Mardi Gras celebration: The Men’s Group at Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Road, invites the community to its Mardi Gras pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 10 and younger. Purchase in advance or at the door. The snow date is March 9. For information, call 609-693-3134.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Somers Point
Garden Club guest speaker: The Green Thumb Garden Club will present a talk about cultivating a productive vegetable garden at its next meeting 7 p.m. March 5 at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. Guest speaker will be Sue Scarlett, master gardener from the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County. The public is welcome. For information, call 609-214-6967 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton

Pancake supper: The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit at 220 E. Main St. invites the community to its Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 8 and younger. For information, call 609-296-9618 or 609-296-2603.

Vineland

Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its indoor/outdoor yard sale first Saturdays of the month through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Challenger baseball sign ups: Any physically or mentally challenged boy or girl is invited to join the North Vineland Challenger Baseball League. The Challenger division is for ages five to 18; the Senior division starts at 15 and has no age limit. Registration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 2 and 9, and 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 6 and 13 at the North Vineland Little League Clubhouse, Dr. Charles Cunningham Park, 1676 N. West Ave. There is no fee to participate in the league. For more information, call Joe at 609-381-0450 or visit vinelandrotary.com/challenger-league.