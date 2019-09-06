Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Sponsors sought for golf tournament: The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will hold its annual Golf Fore Kids fundraiser Oct. 10 at its new location at Linwood Country Club. Sponsorship and participation opportunities are on a first come, first serve basis. Silent auction donations also are needed. For more information, call Brianna at 609-442-4901 or email bmazzuca@acbgc.org.
Barnegat Township
Monday movie: “The Professor,” rated R, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Folsom
Shred Day: Residents are invited to bring any papers and old documents to be destroyed during the annual Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. The event is for households only, not for businesses. For more information, call Patricia Gatto at 609-561-3178.
Galloway Township
Grandparents Day celebration at Seashore Gardens: The community is invited to a Peanut Butter and Jam Grandparents Day celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road. There will be a petting zoo provided by 4-H of Atlantic County, music by Funwave, games, crafts and free PB&J sandwiches, hot dogs and ice cream. For more information, call 609-404-4848 or visit seashoregardens.org.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Mays Landing
Art exhibit at library: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. will host the first stop of a traveling art exhibit by South Jersey painter Phil Volk, a Gulf War veteran in active recovery, through Sept. 30. The collection of works, titled “Unfinished Business,” may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call the library at 609-625-2776.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Church’s 100th anniversary: The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church invites the public to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the church during special worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Tracie L. Bartholomew, bishop of the New Jersey Synod, will be the guest preacher at both services. A luncheon will begin at noon in Fellowship Hall, 10th Street and Central Avenue. There will be a historical presentation with hymns and music from the past 100 years. The lunch is free to attend, but reservations are required. For information, call 609-399-0798 or email office@stjohnlutheranoc.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services will offer free blood-pressure screenings to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Somers Point
Church hosts coffeehouse: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to the kick off of its free coffeehouse series 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The program will feature Dawson Coyle from season 12 of NBC’s The Voice. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “United 93,” rated R, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Upper Township
Historical Society archaeology presentation: The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township invites the public to its Sept. 10 meeting featuring a report by by Jean Howson, of the NV5 consulting firm, about the findings from the recent archaeology digs in Tuckahoe. The artifacts are from the Willets-Williams homestead site at the intersection of Routes 50 and 49 in Tuckahoe and the Native American site on the Tuckahoe River along Mosquito Landing Road. The group meets at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. There will be social time and refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by a short business meeting, and the program at 7:30 p.m. For information, call Ralph Cooper at 609-390-1173 or email CooperR71@gmail.com.
Vineland
Business meet-and-greet: The public is invited to the next business showcase hosted by Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Indian Villa, 601 E. Landis Ave. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Woodbine
Fines for unlicensed dogs: Mayor William Pikolycky reminds animal owners to license their dogs as soon as possible. Animal Control will be issuing summons during the month of September to all unlicensed dogs. For information about fees, call the borough clerk at 609-861-5301.
