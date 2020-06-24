Absecon
Living Room Read program: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance hosts a virtual poetry and spoken word session via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Spectators are welcome. Spots to read are limited and available on a first come first served basis. Readers must register by 5 p.m. the day of the event. For registration information and more details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Library book drop open: Branches at the Free Public Library’s physical locations remain closed, but the main library book drop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Residents with library materials may return their items through the book drop. All overdue fines will be waived, regardless of when the items were due back to the library. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, call 609-886-2005, ext. 132.
Pleasantville
St. Mary’s community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Wildwood Crest
Summer music series schedule change: The borough has canceled the first four shows of its 2020 Summer Music Series at Centennial Park due to the limits of the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering. Performances will tentatively begin with the July 11 show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park with a performance by the Deck Band. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19 at Centennial Park, which is located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
