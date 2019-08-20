Absecon
Citizen of the Year dinner: Roy Talley, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, will be honored as the 2019 Absecon Citizen of the Year on Aug. 28 at Villa Rifici, 308 E. White Horse Pike. Tickets are $40. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 609-204-0600 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Cape May
Summer outdoor Shabbat service: Beth Judah Temple will host an outdoor Shabbat service 6 p.m. Friday on the beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave. All are welcome. Bring a beach chair. Those who wish to stay after services are welcome to bring a vegetarian dish to share. In case of inclement weather, this service will be cancelled. For directions, 609-884-7011.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
American Legion fundraiser: American Legion Post 493 will hold a veteran suicide awareness event Sunday to support Ma Deuce Deuce, a nonprofit organization. The benefit is a two-part event. The day kicks off with a motorcycle Dice Run beginning 9:30 a.m. at Mickey’s Port of Call Pub, Main Street, Tuckerton. Cars and trucks are welcome. Registration is $25 for the rider and $15 for a passenger. The registration fee includes the music fest and barbecue to follow at 2 p.m. the post home at 420 Radio Road. The cost for those not participating in the Dice Run is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, call 609-296-9771 or email Rolling2Zero@comcast.net.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in the park at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothing. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Surf City
”The Life of Ulysses S. Grant”: Join historian Jim Segrave-Daly for a discussion about the Civil War general and 18th president of the United States from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. It’s free, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. For information, call 609-523-0277.
or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Unity event: The community is invited to the inaugural Cape May County Block Party Reunion planned for 11 a.m. Aug. Saturday and Sunday at Fox Park, 6503 Ocean Ave. The family-friendly event will feature food, games, vendors and music by DJs. it is organized by Chris Hines, president of the Middle Township Teen Center and CEO of Top Kids Mentor Program. For information, call 609-553-1505.