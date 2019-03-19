Atlantic City
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. Guest speaker will be Vincent J. Papaccio, executive director, Reliance Medical Group, and Bruce Ward, executive director of the Atlantic City Municipal Authority. Light refreshments will be offered. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market will run for six consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 6 to May 11, at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Blood drive: The community is invited to the American Red Cross blood drive from 2:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the gym at Millville Senior High School, 200 Wade Blvd. For an appointment, sign up at RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code millville community. Walk-ins are welcome.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
Bus trip to Washington, D.C.: The Ocean City Arts Center is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on April 27. Tickets are $75. The bus departs the Arts Center at 7 a.m. and departs from Washington at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, 609-399-7628.
Sea Isle City
VIM fundraiser: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a fundraiser to benefit Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey titled “Cocktails for Care” from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Kix-McNutley’s on 63rd Street. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. A buffet dinner, music and dancing are included. For information, call 609-320-6397 or visit www.vimsj.org.
Somers Point
Craft a floral fascinator: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to a demonstration by Master Gardener Ann Cinquina at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. She will show how to craft a custom floral bonnet for spring. For more information, call 609-214-6967 or visit the club's Facebook page.

Tuckerton

Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
West Cape May

Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.{p align=”center”}