Atlantic City
Musical tribute to Club Harlem: The Free Public Library will hold its next multicultural music series concert 2 p.m. Saturday at the main library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The show will be a tribute to Atlantic City’s former Club Harlem, featuring Angela Burton & Passion. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269.
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Bridgeton
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: Bethany Grace Community Church invites the community to its spaghetti dinner to raise funds to replace the roof on Community Outreach Hall. The dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 31 N. Pearl St. Tickets are $10. For information, call 855-818-3810.
Galloway Township
Movie night: Epoch Creations women’s group invites the community to view the film “Selma,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard, in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Julia at 609-383-5100.
Elks Valentine’s dinner and show: Elks Lodge 2845 will hold its second annual surf-and-turf dinner show from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 120 S. New York Road. The event will feature Ralph Michaels performing “The Sounds of Sinatra.” Tickets are $30. RSVP is required. For information, call Rocky at 609-418-9569.
Margate
Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
”What’s Smoking in New Jersey”: The city’s Municipal Alliance, the mayor’s office, the Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will present a marijuana and vaping awareness event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the former Public School, 4501 Park Road. The program is free and open to the public. A complimentary luncheon will be served. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext.1222.
Ventnor
Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Shop: Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., will host 15 local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday selling food, art, crafts and jewelry. The public is welcome. Admission is free. For information, call 609-992-3046.
Vineland
Brotherhood & Sisterhood service: Clergy from the Vineland Ministerium will present the 52nd annual Brotherhood & Sisterhood service 7 p.m. Friday at Beth Israel Congregation, 1015 E. Park Ave. The public is welcome. It is the oldest continuously-held ecumenical service of its kind in New Jersey, said officials. This year’s theme is “Building Communities.” The service also will include students from the public school system reading essays they prepared on the subject and musical selections by the Vineland High School Select Choir. An offering of canned or dry goods is requested to help stock the local food pantry. For information, call 856-691-0852.