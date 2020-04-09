Longport
Longport scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are currently in college are eligible to apply. Access the application form and complete, scan and email it as directed at longportscholarshipfund.com.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the Corona virus crisis, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Woodbine
Municipal budget public hearing: Borough Council introduced its 2020 budget that again calls for no increase in the local purpose tax rate, the 30th consecutive year of no increases, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release. A public hearing on the municipal budget will be held 7:30 p.m. April 16.
