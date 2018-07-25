BRIGANTINE — When the finishing touches were put on the final car Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Autism Gives Back car wash had raked in more than $1,200 for the South Jersey Cancer Fund.
The event took place on the 42nd Street entrance of the Brigantine Community Center parking lot. The car wash was organized by Bobbi McGuire, mother of 24-year-old Mickey, who helped wash the cars along with other young people with autism.
Several community members volunteered their time during the three-hour event, including Fourth Ward Councilman Rick DeLucry, McGuire's husband.
“Thanks to this fantastic group and all of the generous customers who showed up,” McGuire said. “Despite the weather forecast, we raised over $1,200, all of which will benefit the South Jersey Cancer Fund.”
The Brigantine-based South Jersey Cancer Fund is in its 54th year. President Mary Crane said that the SJCF operates with an all-volunteer staff, helping to ease the stress and financial burdens of cancer victims and their families in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
McGuire has been a longtime contributor to the SJCF, and is also highly active in a number of social-strengthening activities for those with autism.
“I felt that it’s important to teach people who have received so much support from South Jersey communities the importance of giving back, and one of my favorite local nonprofit groups is the South Jersey Cancer Fund,” McGuire said prior to the event.
Also lending a hand was Brigantine native and Smithville resident Jerry Ryan — organizer of the annual Elephants for Autism music festival and other fundraisers that champion worthy causes — and his autistic son, Jeremy.