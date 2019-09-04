Coach: Georgina Morrell
2018 record: First varsity season
Group: S.J. Non-Public
What to watch: OLMA will play a varsity schedule for the first time and will join the CAL National Conference next fall. The team can still make the state tournament this year. Morrell started the program as a club team in 2017, and the Villagers played a junior varsity schedule last year.
The team has 24 players, including senior captains Meadow Karpiak, a defender, and forwards Derien Hartline and Madison Springer. Other key players include midfielder Adrianna Dodge (the coach’s daughter), forward Anna Eaise and defenders Maria-Pia DiFranco and Ani Schubert. Others include twins Lindsey and Anissa Serafine, a midfielder and defender, respectively, plus midfielders Caroline Bernhardt and Faith Huscher, and forward Bianca Valecce.
Morrell, 37, played high school field hockey at Montrose High School in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. She has coached several youth teams in Washington Township.
“We’re excited to have a team and play in the CAL,” Morrell said. “We have a good group of girls. A handful have played before, and many are in their first or second year. We’re ready for the season. We did well in our scrimmages. We’re looking forward to see what the future holds for OLMA field hockey.”
