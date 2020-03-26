The Indianapolis 500 was postponed Thursday until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946.
The race will instead be held Aug. 23, three months later than its May 24 scheduled date.
“The month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” said motorsports giant Roger Penske, who finalized his purchase of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year.
Football
Cardinals keep RT Gilbert, sign RB Drake: The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert and also said on Thursday that running back Kenyan Drake has officially signed his one-year transition tag.
Gilbert, 32, was expected to be the Cardinals' starting right tackle last season before a knee injury prior to the regular season opener caused him to miss all 16 games. He'll compete with Justin Murray for the starting job next year.
Drake's agency said on Saturday that he would sign his one-year deal valued at about $8.5 million. The 26-year-old was acquired in a midseason trade with the Miami Dolphins and played well in the desert, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games.
Jaguars, Dennard part ways after agreeing to 3-year contract: The Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Darqueze Dennard have parted ways nine days after agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency.
The Jaguars said Thursday “the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms."
Basketball
WNBA draft will be virtual event: The WNBA announced Thursday its draft will still be held April 17 as originally scheduled, but without players, fans or media in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount."
— Associated Press
