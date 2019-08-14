The Indoor Auto Racing series will once again make a stop at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in early 2020.
The 18th annual NAPA Auto Parts Classic will be held Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Feb. 1. Three Quarter (TQ) Midget races will headline the program, with Slingshots and Champ Karts making up the rest of the triple-header.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 21.
Racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. On Saturday, fans holding reserved tickets will be given the opportunity to attend Fan Fest on the speedway. There, all competing cars will be positioned on the speedway and drivers will be available for autographs.
Following the “Concrete Series” event in Atlantic City, the East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals will be held at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.
The “Concrete Series” finale will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.
— Ahmad Austin