The Three Quarter Midget Racing Series will once again make a stop in Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in 2020.
Round three of the five-round series will be held for the 18th year at Boardwalk Hall from Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020.
The series will open at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 3-4, 2020. The final two rounds will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds on March 13-14.
TQ Midget, Champ Kart and Slingshot classes will all compete in the 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels. A champion will be crowned in each class at the series finale in New York.
Information for the 2020 events will be available when completed online at indoorautoracing.com.
— Ahmad Austin