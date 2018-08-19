IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has been admitted to a hospital in nearby Allentown with what the series called “orthopedic injuries” sustained in a violent wreck early in Sunday’s race.
IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was airlifted from the track to the hospital, and he was still being evaluated Sunday night.
The 29-year-old Canadian driver was attempting to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay when the two cars slightly touched. That caused Hunter-Reay’s car to careen into the wall and Wickens’ car was pulled along for the ride. Once Wickens’ car soared over Hunter-Reay’s and hit the fence, it spun round and round like a top.
The fencing was shredded and Wickens’ car was reduced to just the tub, which came to a rest on the track along an interior wall.
Alexander Rossi won the race and said it was “tough to celebrate” with Wickens in the hospital.
Golf
Snedeker wins Wyndham by 3 strokes: Brandt Snedeker began the Wyndham Championship with history — and ended it with a victory.
Snedeker earned his ninth PGA Tour title Sunday, three days after opening with an 11-under 59.
He closed with a 65 for a three-stroke victory in the regular-season finale, breaking a tie with C.T. Pan on the final hole with a birdie and Pan’s double bogey in the group ahead.
Park reclaims No. 1 world ranking with LPGA tour win: Sung Hyun Park erased a two-shot deficit over the final four holes and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Lizette Salas on Sunday to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
The two-time major champion from South Korea reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the world with her third LPGA Tour victory of the season and fifth of her career.
Park closed with a 4-under 68 to match Salas at 23-under 265 at Brickyard Crosssing.
Hovland becomes first Norwegian to win U.S. Amateur: Viktor Hovland’s week at the U.S. Amateur went so well that even when he made rare mistakes with drives into hazards, it didn’t end up hurting him at all.
Hovland recovered from one to take the lead for good on the fourth hole of the 36-hole final and another to halve the final hole of the morning round and maintain a four-stroke lead.
Hovland rolled from there to become the first Norwe-gian to win the U.S. Amateur.
Bart Bryant wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open again: Bart Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for the second time in six years.
With playing partner Michael Bradley facing a 7-foot birdie putt that he would make, the 55-year-old Bryant rolled in the left-to-right breaking putt for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory.
— Associated Press
Bradley, the second-round leader, bogeyed the par-4 15th in a 68.
Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics in mediation with Nassar victims: The legal portion of the Larry Nassar scandal at USA Gymnastics may soon be over.
USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry said representatives for both the organization and athletes who were abused by Nassar — a former national team doctor who abused hundreds of women under the guise of medical treatment — met last week. Perry called the mediation talks “not only productive but continuing to move us down the path of resolution.”
Perry made the remarks Sunday in her first extended question-and-answer session with reporters since taking over last December. Her public silence during the first 260 days of her tenure has drawn the ire of Nassar victims, including reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles, who last week it was time for Perry to speak up.