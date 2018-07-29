The body of an infant has been found alongside a Southern California highway, authorities said. Police were called after someone made the gruesome discovery Friday afternoon near Interstate 15 in Corona, east of Los Angeles. Officers determined the baby was dead and called coroner’s investigators. The cause of death was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear how old the child was.
Detectives sought the public’s help as they investigated who the baby belonged to, KABC-TV reported Sunday.
U.S. Rep. John Lewis released from hospital: A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. John Lewis said the civil rights icon has been released from the hospital.
Spokeswoman Brenda Jones said in an emailed statement that Lewis left the hospital Sunday evening, a day after he was admitted for undisclosed reasons. She said medical tests have all been completed and that doctors have given Lewis a “clean bill of health.”
Jones told The Associated Press earlier that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was admitted Saturday night for “routine observation” and was “resting very comfortably.” She did not release Lewis’ condition but said the congressman thanked everyone for their prayers and concerns during his hospital stay.
Man rescues woman who jumped from bridge: A homeless man rescued a woman who had jumped from a bridge near downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.
The woman jumped from the Washington Avenue bridge around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, University of Minnesota police said. A homeless man camping under the bridge heard the woman fall and leaped into the water to rescue her, the Star Tribune reported.
The woman survived the plunge, university police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Minneapolis firefighters who also answered the call offered the man shelter for the night. But he declined and returned to the camp.
The names of the woman and her rescuer were not released.
Man goes shopping with alligator: A man made a beer run into a Florida convenience store carrying a live alligator with its mouth taped shut.
Video posted by television station WTLV shows the unidentified man walking into the Jacksonville store holding the gator with his right hand.
He walks with the gator toward the counter, asking, “Ya’ll ain’t out of beer, are you?” He then sees someone in the back of the store and says, “Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer, are you?”
The man with the gator jokingly runs at the other man as people in the store laugh.
He then grabs a 12-pack of beer.
The television station said Florida wildlife investigators are looking into the incident.
— Associated Press