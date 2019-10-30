During the winter you want to stay warm – well, so do your pipes. Add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Seal up around cracks and openings along the perimeter of you home where cold air can blow through and cause pipes to freeze. Insulation will maintain warmer temperatures in these areas and help to lower your heating costs. Be sure to check around your home for water lines that are in unheated areas and consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like an insulated pipe sleeve, heat tape or similar materials on any exposed water pipes.
Insulation Is Key
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
