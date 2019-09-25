091819_nws_missing girl 9.jpg

A New Jersey State Police helicopter hovers above Sunset Lake as the search for missing five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen in Bridgeton City Park, continues on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Investigators from the Bridgeton Police Department, Cumberland County Prosecutor Office, the New Jersey State Police and FBI are still in county and continue to investigate and track down leads received from the public, according to a statement from prosecutor's office.

Anyone possessing information about this case is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI, OPTION 4 and then OPTION 8 or text your information to TIP411 subtext “Bridgeton.” Anyone with video or pictures may upload same to http://www.fbi.gov/alavez . We ask that the public remain vigilant in reporting any possible sighting or information that they believe may assist us in locating Dulce.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments