Investigators from the Bridgeton Police Department, Cumberland County Prosecutor Office, the New Jersey State Police and FBI are still in county and continue to investigate and track down leads received from the public, according to a statement from prosecutor's office.
Anyone possessing information about this case is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI, OPTION 4 and then OPTION 8 or text your information to TIP411 subtext “Bridgeton.” Anyone with video or pictures may upload same to http://www.fbi.gov/alavez . We ask that the public remain vigilant in reporting any possible sighting or information that they believe may assist us in locating Dulce.
