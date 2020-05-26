Since it’s National Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day just passed, I thought I would focus this column, mostly, on a couple members of our military. Thanks to all of our military — past and present — for your service.
Battling during COVID-19
While many frontline workers including medical personnel, police and firefighters are getting recognition for their response during the pandemic, one local woman is doing her part, performing a duty many probably don’t even think about.
Hannah Piatt, 28, of Washington Township, is a sergeant in the Army Reserve and is mobilized for the COVD-19 response at Fort Dix, the Army Support Activity at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
Piatt serves in the 327th Medical Detachment Combat Operational Stress Control Unit, and her team’s mission is to promote resilience and psychological health in military units and soldiers exposed to the stress of combat or other military operations. In this case, Piatt deals with those infected or who could become infected working with COVID-19 patients.
“I am a mental health specialist, and my unit is made up of all medical disciplines,” she said. “I personally teach traumatic event management and overall focus on the soldier’s psychological health during all phases of mission operations both garrison and overseas. I am currently tasked to be mobilized for COVID-19 and was cross-trained to be prepared to attach to a combat support hospital.”
Piatt, who is also an investigator for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, is part of a mission to “back fill and debrief for this national pandemic again in the fall of 2020.”
One thing is for sure: She has the support of her coworkers at the prosecutor’s office.
“We are proud of Det. Piatt and all of our employees who serve dual roles with the military,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner. “At this critical juncture in our world’s history, her service is needed now, more than ever,”
Serving dual roles is nothing new for Piatt, who will continue to serve as an active reserve service member in addition to her career as an investigator. In her previous civilian career, Piatt had various clinical roles in educational, correctional, and crisis settings to support at-risk youth and families. Since 2015, the Stockton University and Walden University grad has specialized in trauma-focused cases for victims of abuse.
“It’s important to me to be serving at this time because when people hear of service members serving their country … sometimes it’s geared toward overseas deployments, particularly combat missions,” she said. “But this pandemic really bridged together the importance of civilian health care and military health care supports. Medical and mental health is very important and a growing issue.”
A good idea from a local veteran
Harry S. Weimar, of Villas, has seen his share of battle. As a member of the United States Army, Weimar served during the Vietnam War and continues to serve the community of Wildwood as Commander of American Legion Post 184.
Weimar says that our frontline workers deserve a huge amount of credit and has an idea how to acknowledge them when the pandemic is over.
“You know how all of the sport teams come to the White House after they win the big game? Well, I was thinking that after the pandemic is over, this country should honor all of the people on the frontlines — putting their life at risk to protect you and your family and the rest of us in this country. It would be nice to set a day to honor the frontline heroes. We honor our veterans, and we should honor these workers.”
Weimar notes how many who have been infected and even died from COVID-19 are veterans and praises the medical workers.
“Now these workers are taking care of us after we took care of them,” he said. “They are just as important as our military. They are fighting the ‘invisible enemy.’”
Weimar suggests a National Day of Thanks where each major city and state honor frontline workers with parades and other celebrations.
“We, as a country, should show off our thanks for what they are doing to keep us safe, not just for this virus but for everything these workers do to protect us,” he said.
The veteran said he plans to contact county, state and federal elected officials and hopes the community does the same.
