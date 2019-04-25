Should Atlantic City put a cap on the number of casinos?
According to the state's transition report, the city's financial standings remain tied to the health of the casino industry. Experts and officials believe now that the casino market has stabilized, regulation night be in order.
GOP powerbroker steps down after conviction on tax charges George Gilmore stepped down as leader of the Ocean County GOP after being convicted April 17 of failing to pay payroll taxes at his law firm.
"It's going to look like it's a hundred years in the future" Stage crews set up dozens of lighting rigs and lasers in Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to prepare for the esports Collegiate Starleague Championships this weekend.
Bayfest keeps the locals local Somers Point's annual Bayfest is a sign summer is around the corner for businesses and locals alike. Will the weather hold out? Watch Meteorologist Joe Martucci's full forecast on the Weather page.
Endgame is here Twenty-one movies. More than $18 billion in worldwide box-office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has assemble its cast of superheroes once again with the release of "Avengers: Endgame."