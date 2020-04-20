Absolutely. 

There will not be much sun Tuesday to help juice up South Jersey for severe storm development. It should be partly sunny, at best, clouding up quickly during the day.

The second limiting factor will be that non-severe rain showers should be present after 11 a.m. These showers use up juice in the atmosphere needed for severe storms, even if the showers won't be thunderstorms or strong. 

11 a.m. radar Tuesday

The HRRR model shows a few showers moving in around midday Tuesday. The line of potential severe weather is modeled to be in Central Pennsylvania, during this time. 

As noted by the SPC risk categories, a level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather only means that severe weather is possible

