Absolutely.
There will not be much sun Tuesday to help juice up South Jersey for severe storm development. It should be partly sunny, at best, clouding up quickly during the day.
The second limiting factor will be that non-severe rain showers should be present after 11 a.m. These showers use up juice in the atmosphere needed for severe storms, even if the showers won't be thunderstorms or strong.
As noted by the SPC risk categories, a level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather only means that severe weather is possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.