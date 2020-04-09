Temperatures across computer models

Temperatures for 2 p.m. Thursday, according to various computer models. The warmer the air will be, the bettter risk for severe weather, as the sun after the morning rain provided extra juice in the atmosphere for severe weather. 

The amount of sunshine, and corresponding temperatures, will be critical to the strength and severity of the storms.

The more sun there is, the more instability it will produce in the atmosphere. The vice versa will be possible as well.

Right now, The Press forecast is for isolated areas of wind damage, with hail and tornadoes not ruled out. 

For that risk to be lowered, temperatures would likely need to stay below 65 degrees with the sun only out for an hour or two.

On the other hand, for a widespread severe weather outbreak, most temperatures would likely need to near 75 degrees. That would mean the sun was out for a few hours and created lots of instability in the air. 

So far, the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) has been performing the best. The HRRR has daytime highs around 70 degrees for many before the line of storms comes in, keeping the forecast on target. 

Tags

Load comments