The amount of sunshine, and corresponding temperatures, will be critical to the strength and severity of the storms.
The more sun there is, the more instability it will produce in the atmosphere. The vice versa will be possible as well.
Right now, The Press forecast is for isolated areas of wind damage, with hail and tornadoes not ruled out.
For that risk to be lowered, temperatures would likely need to stay below 65 degrees with the sun only out for an hour or two.
On the other hand, for a widespread severe weather outbreak, most temperatures would likely need to near 75 degrees. That would mean the sun was out for a few hours and created lots of instability in the air.
So far, the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) has been performing the best. The HRRR has daytime highs around 70 degrees for many before the line of storms comes in, keeping the forecast on target.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.