There may be no more frustrating player on the Phillies roster than Vinny Velasquez.
The pitcher has shown signs of brilliance in the past.
But he’s also had more than his fair share of struggles.
On Thursday, Velasquez struck out four and allowed one run in three innings of an intrasquad game.
“I thought (Velasquez) had a really good three-pitch mix,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I thought his changeup and curveball were really good. I thought he threw his fastball in the bottom of the zone really well today. The first time through the lineup, he was dominant. And that's encouraging.”
Realmuto said Velasquez developed a cutter while the game was on hiatus.
“I was talking to (pitching coach) Bryan Price about (Velasquez),” Realmuto said, “and we’re not going to be as one-dimensional with him. We'll move his ball around the plate, pitch up, pitch down, mix his changeup and cutter in. And he's always had the curveball. He looked really good in the scrimmage (Thursday).”
