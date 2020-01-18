Isaiah Gerena sank the winning layup with seconds remaining to give the Barnegat boys basketball team a 68-66 win over Red Bank.
Jaxon Baker led the Bengals (8-2) with 20.
Red Bank 21 10 15 20 – 66
Barnegat 18 21 14 15 – 68
RB – Lewis-Burgess 10, Hutchinson 2, Weidman 16, Murray 20, Ferrogine 14, Valentino 3
BAR – N. Revello 8, Armstrong 3, Baker 20, B. Revello 10, Gerena 11, Jackson 9, Quinn 7
