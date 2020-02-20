Pleasantville vs St Joe basketball game

St. Joe's Jada Byers #3 battle for loose ball against Pleasantville's Issa Baker Toombs #2 during the first half boys basketball game at Pleasantville High School Wednesday Feb 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

7. Issa Baker-Toombs: The Pleasantville senior has shaken up the CAL with his long-range shooting. Toombs has made 18 3-pointers and averaged 27 points in his last three games – all Pleasantville wins.

