The Brooklyn Nets left Boban Marjanovic open at the foul line in Monday night.
The 7-foot-4 reserve center made one jumper and then another.
Still, Brooklyn left him open. So, Marjanovic made two more.
Marjanovic sank 8 of 14 shots and scored 16 points to help the Sixers to a 145-123 in Game 2 of the best-of-seven, first-round series, which is tied 1-1. Game 3 is 8 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn.
Marjanovic also grabbed eight rebounds.
“The defense gave him the same look all night,” Embiid said. “He kept knocking down those shots. That’s good to see when I come out others come in and step up.”