Nets 76ers Basketball

Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Brooklyn Nets left Boban Marjanovic open at the foul line in Monday night.

The 7-foot-4 reserve center made one jumper and then another.

Still, Brooklyn left him open. So, Marjanovic made two more.

Marjanovic sank 8 of 14 shots and scored 16 points to help the Sixers to a 145-123 in Game 2 of the best-of-seven, first-round series, which is tied 1-1. Game 3 is 8 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn.

Marjanovic also grabbed eight rebounds.

“The defense gave him the same look all night,” Embiid said. “He kept knocking down those shots. That’s good to see when I come out others come in and step up.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments