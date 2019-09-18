GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $55, $65, $149, $229
WHAT TO EXPECT: Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland will join forces Saturday at Golden Nugget for the launch of their “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today” tour. This all-star group of musicians will perform songs from the Beatles’ classic “White Album” as well as their own individual hits. Containing tracks such as “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Helter Skelter,” “Happiness is a Warm Gun,” “Blackbird,” “Back in the U.S.S.R.” and “Yes Blues,” the album featured the Beatles at their eclectic best, incorporating numerous styles and genres to create a masterpiece. Hearing it performed live will be a real treat for Beatles fans.
