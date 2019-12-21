Italian Festival

The Italian-American Festival in North Wildwood annually featured Italian-American food, children’s games and merchandise vendors. It was run by the Knights of Columbus Council #2572. That group announced the annual event will not return next year.

Knights of Columbus end Italian-American festival in North Wildwood: After a quarter-century of celebrating Italian heritage at the shore, the annual Italian-American Festival will not be returning to the Wildwoods due to dwindling numbers of volunteers.

Millville man who threatened LoBiondo gets a more than seven-year prison sentence: Joseph Brodie made a telephone threat to murder former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s chief of staff and an email threat to murder LoBiondo, his chief of staff, his veterans affairs liaison, and all of the other staff of the Mays Landing office.

2018 Millville grad Clayton Scott headed to Western Illinois for football: Scott, a running back, spent his freshman year as a redshirt at Sacred Heart in Connecticut due to health issues involving his stomach. As a result, he lost his scholarship and left him looking for options.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett announces challenge of Jeff Van Drew: "I considered (running) for a while, actually long before the vote against the inquiry," Bennett said. "And then after this last vote Wednesday, this was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Red Raiders show off athleticism in season-opening win over Middle Township: Baseball standouts Gannon Brady Tom Finnegan each scored 23 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 65-48 win over Middle Township.

Middle Ocean City Boys Basketball

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady (10) is trippep up by Middle’s Dom Caraballo (11). Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

