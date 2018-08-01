When I visit bars and pubs, usually I am looking for a variety of things. Atmosphere, great cocktails and a solid menu of bites to eat all rank high on my list. But I also love to find a great bargain. And while it’s fairly easy to track down a cheap deal on buffalo wings, potato skins and pitchers of Coors Light, when you are in search of some of the finer culinary treats and crafted cocktails, more often than not you are forced to pay full price for them. And in places that specialize in high end food and drink, that “full price” is usually a high one.
But not on Mondays at Izakaya.
For several years now this trendy Asian restaurant and bar located across from Gypsy Bar at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has been pushing their “Izakaya Mondays” theme night, which basically means great prices on food and drinks all night long.
And while that may be no big deal at your average bar, Izakaya — which celebrates 10 years at Borgata this month — on a normal night can be a little pricey. That’s not to say it isn’t worth it, as their drinks are superb and both their apps and sushi are some of the best you will find in Atlantic City, but still, a good deal becomes a great deal at a place like this.
I made sure to stop in on a Monday.
Waiting for me was a full menu of options, including a list of $7 cocktails, sake carafes and wines by the glass, $3.50 beers and $14 large plates that included things like soy glazed salmon and hanger steak. Their small plates are all $7, too, and feature such tasty morsels as tempura cheese curds and a lobster and crab taco. A small selection of sushi rolls can be had for the same price.
My first drink was a bit of a miss, but it was my own fault. I went with their margarita for two reasons. One, because I love margaritas. Two, because this version was made with sake. But ... I can’t stand sake. However, this juxtaposition had me curious — could the deliciousness of a great margarita somehow make sake tolerable for me? The answer was no. While the drink was well made, it simply served to further confirm my distaste for sake.
I finished it though and promptly ordered their Rising Tide cocktail which, while not on the $7 menu, is a superb drink, mixing tequila, peach cordial, grilled lime and mezcal. This drink is seriously in the running for my favorite drink in any casino I have been to. It’s smoky and earthy and the sweetness of the peach and the acidity of the grilled lime balance it so well. It really is exceptional.
From there I went back to the Monday menu, ordering the aforementioned cheese curds, an indulgent super fancy version of a mozzarella stick, this time with tempura batter elevating the dish to a level not yet seen in many places. They were served with a bit if cilantro and a mysterious “yum yum sauce” that was indeed yummy. I snacked on them and a delicious spicy salmon sushi roll while enjoying the rest of my drink.
The vibe in Izakaya is chic and cool in a modern Japanese bistro-type way. Dramatic, sharply angled architecture and a footbridge over an active fish tank each blended seamlessly with the hip, dark mysterious atmosphere. One could easily impress a date here with a bite and a few drinks then heading over to Premier (a receipt of $30 or more from Izakaya on a Monday gets you free admission to Premier). Of course, making a full night out of it would be a great option, too.
Best to do it Monday.