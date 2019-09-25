BORGATA

8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 27; $69, $149

WHAT TO EXPECT: J Balvin is a reggaeton singer who first hit big in 2014 with the song “6 AM.” Two years later he released the album “Energia” which included the hits “Ginza,” “Bobo” and “Safari.” On Friday night J Balvin will hit the Borgata for a stop on his Arcoiris Tour.

