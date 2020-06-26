J.T. Realmuto
Realmuto maybe the best defensive catcher in baseball. But he’s also a standout offensive player with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs last season. The DH is the perfect way to give Realmuto a day off behind the plate but keep his bat in the lineup.
