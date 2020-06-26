J.T. Realmuto

Position: C

B/T: R/R

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto maybe the best defensive catcher in baseball. But he’s also a standout offensive player with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs last season. The DH is the perfect way to give Realmuto a day off behind the plate but keep his bat in the lineup.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments